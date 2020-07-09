Cop linked to Bill Horrace homicide pleaded guilty to 2016 internal police charges: court docs

Send this page to someone via email

New information has emerged about a Toronto police officer charged in connection with a London, Ont., homicide investigation.

Court documents show Const. Trevor Gregory pleaded guilty to internal police charges in 2016.

Gregory was arrested in Toronto by London police on Tuesday, July 7, and charged with breach of trust in relation to the June 21 death of Bill Horrace, an alleged former Liberian warlord from Toronto.

Police say Gregory has been released pending a court appearance in London on Sept. 29.

Gregory is the father of 22-year-old Keiron Gregory, who is still at large and wanted on a second-degree murder charge in the shooting of Horrace.

The court documents show Trevor Gregory pleaded guilty to neglect of duty and insubordination after a woman he arrested overdosed on pills.

A Toronto police disciplinary hearing decision says Gregory did not tell other officers the woman had ingested the pills.

She was later found unresponsive in her cell before paramedics took her to hospital, where she received treatment and survived.

On June 21, at 4:40 a.m., police say four suspects arrived at a home on Pochard Lane in two vehicles and forced their way inside.

When officers arrived at the scene, police say they found the victim with a gunshot wound. Paramedics took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The suspects involved allegedly fled before police got to the scene.

Horrace, the 44-year-old victim, was an alleged member of the National Patriotic Front of Liberia, a rebel group that fought in the country’s civil war in the 1990s. He had been investigated by Canadian officials for alleged war crimes but insisted he was innocent, documents obtained by Global News show.

All four suspects are still outstanding and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).