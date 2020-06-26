Toronto man charged in connection with London home invasion, homicide

Send this page to someone via email

London police have charged a 22-year-old man from North York, Ont., in relation to a home invasion and homicide that occurred on Pochard Lane on June 21.

Police say Keiron Gregory is charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of Bill Horrace. An arrest warrant was issued on June 25.

Police are unsure of his whereabouts but believe he may be in the Greater Toronto Area.

On June 21, police say four suspects arrived at a home on Pochard Lane in two vehicles at 4:40 a.m. and forced their way inside.

When officers arrived at the scene, police say they found the victim with a gunshot wound. Paramedics took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The suspects involved allegedly fled before police got to the scene.

Horrace, the 44-year-old victim, was an alleged member of the National Patriotic Front of Liberia, a rebel group that fought in the country’s civil war in the 1990s. He had been investigated by Canadian officials for alleged war crimes but insisted he was innocent, documents obtained by Global News show.

Police say no firearms have been recovered so far, but officers believe Gregory may be armed. They are advising the public not to approach Gregory and call 911 if he’s seen.

All four suspects are still outstanding, and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.