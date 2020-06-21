Man dies from apparent gunshot wound after alleged London Ont. home invasion

Send this page to someone via email

London police say a man has died of injures suffered during an alleged home invasion in the city’s southeast end Sunday morning.

Officials say at around 4:45 a.m. Sunday, police were contacted regarding suspicious individuals entering a residence in the area of Pochard Lane and Woodfern Road, which is near Clarke Road and Gore Road.

They say the suspects fled shortly after.

Police arrived and found a man who had suffered what appeared to be a gunshot wound. He has since been pronounced dead.

Officials say the investigation is in its early stages and has been taken over by the London Police Major Crime Section.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

More to come.