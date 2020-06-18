5 charged in kidnapping of teenage acquaintance, demanding ransom over Snapchat: London police

Send this page to someone via email

London police say three adults and two youths are facing a slew of charges including kidnapping, extortion, and assault with a weapon in connection with an incident involving a teenaged victim on Tuesday evening.

Police say everyone involved in the incident was known to each other and investigators “do not believe this was a random incident.”

According to police, a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy drove to the victim’s home at around 6 p.m. Tuesday and then drove him to a residence on Cartier Road.

Roughly 90 minutes later, according to police, the force was contacted after a family member of the victim received messages showing the victim being held at gunpoint over the social media app Snapchat.

Police say those in the video demanded money in exchange for the victim’s safe return.

At around 11:50 that night, police say officers found the vehicle used in the kidnapping and arrested a man and woman in the area of Highbury Avenue and Huron Street.

About 40 minutes later, at around 12:30 a.m. on June 17, police say an officer found the uninjured victim in the city’s east end. Following further investigation, police say another man and two youths were arrested.

Police say a loaded firearm was found after a search warrant was executed Wednesday afternoon.

Two men and a woman between the ages of 19 and 22 and two boys, age 15 and 16, face the following charges:

Kidnapping for ransom or service;

Point a firearm;

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm;

Possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration;

Possess loaded regulated firearm;

Extortion;

Assault with a weapon;

Use firearm in the commission of an offence; and

Forcible confinement.

One of the men and the 16-year-old youth are also facing a charge of possess firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order.

