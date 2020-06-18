Man charged after 4 downtown-area properties damaged, London, Ont., police say

Send this page to someone via email

A 38-year-old London man is facing multiple mischief charges after police allege he damaged several downtown-area properties Wednesday night and smashed the sunroof of a vehicle in the parking lot of police headquarters.

The four incidents all occurred within several blocks of each other over the course of about an hour starting around 9:15 p.m.

Police said a man was caught on camera throwing rocks at the windows of Burwell Auto Body at 485 York St., setting off an alarm that alerted the owner, who then contacted officers.

Around the same time, on the opposite side of the CN Rail tracks, police said a man was captured on camera throwing a rock through the front window of Forest City Storage at 277 Maitland St., just south of York.

A short time later, a man was seen by a passerby throwing an unknown object at the front door of 448 Horton St. E., just west of Maitland Steet, damaging it, police said.

Then, several blocks away, police said an off-duty officer leaving work around 10 p.m. heard a loud noise and a vehicle alarm going off in the parking lot behind police headquarters.

The officer, police said, witnessed a man leaving the lot, and then located a vehicle with a smashed sunroof.

“Other officers, including an LPS canine officer and his police services dog attended the area,” police said in a statement.

“The suspect fled on foot, and after a short foot pursuit, he was arrested in the area of Maitland and York streets.”

A 38-year-old man is charged with four counts of mischief under $5,000 in the four incidents and was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, police said.