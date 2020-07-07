London, Ont., police charge father of wanted suspect in Bill Horrace killing: police

Send this page to someone via email

The father of a man wanted for second-degree murder in relation to the death of Bill Horrace in London, Ont., has been charged.

Trevor P. Gregory, 46, of North York has been charged by London police with Breach of Trust.

Police say Gregory is a police officer with the Toronto Police Service and father of 22-year-old Keiron Gregory, a suspect in the murder of Horrace.

A warrant of arrest was issued for Keiron Gregory on June 25, charging him with second-degree murder. He remains at large.

London police say Trevor Gregory was arrested in Toronto by London police on Tuesday and has been released pending a court appearance in London on Sept. 29.

On June 21, police say four suspects arrived at a home on Pochard Lane in two vehicles at 4:40 a.m. and forced their way inside.

When officers arrived at the scene, police say they found the victim with a gunshot wound. Paramedics took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The suspects involved allegedly fled before police got to the scene.

Horrace, the 44-year-old victim, was an alleged member of the National Patriotic Front of Liberia, a rebel group that fought in the country’s civil war in the 1990s. He had been investigated by Canadian officials for alleged war crimes but insisted he was innocent, documents obtained by Global News show.

Police say no firearms have been recovered so far, but officers believe Keiron Gregory may be armed. They are advising the public not to approach Gregory and call 911 if he’s seen.

All four suspects are still outstanding and the investigation continues.

Police have said they will not be releasing any further details specific to the charges against Trevor Gregory.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).