N.S. truck driver who travelled outside Canada tests positive for coronavirus

Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases to five.

In a news release Wednesday, the province said the new case is a Nova Scotia truck driver who travelled outside Canada as an essential worker.

There are still no licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19. The outbreak at Northwood Manor in Halifax was deemed resolved on Tuesday.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 475 Nova Scotia tests on Tuesday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 55,818 negative test results, 1,066 positive COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

