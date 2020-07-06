1 new coronavirus case identified in Nova Scotia, total active cases at 4

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported one new case of the coronavirus on Monday, stating that currently there are four active cases in the province.

According to the government, the new case is related to travel outside Canada. The individual does not reside in Nova Scotia but was passing through from the United States to Prince Edward Island.

“As they are still within the 14-day isolation period required by the federal Quarantine Act, they are now being quarantined under federal authority in Nova Scotia,” the province said in a statement.

Read more: Nova Scotia reports no new cases of coronavirus on Sunday

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 178 Nova Scotia tests on July 5 and is operating 24 hours a day.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the province, there are no licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

To date, Nova Scotia has 55,113 negative test results, 1,065 positive COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths.

Read more: Here are the public health rules in each of the Atlantic bubble provinces

Cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. There are now 998 resolved cases, said the province.

Two people are currently in hospital. Both patients’ COVID-19 infections are considered resolved but they are being treated in hospital.

Cases have been identified in all parts of the province.

1:54 Coronavirus: Nova Scotia ‘ramping up’ calls, check-ins on 14-day self-isolations Coronavirus: Nova Scotia ‘ramping up’ calls, check-ins on 14-day self-isolations

The province said anyone who has travelled outside of Atlantic Canada must self-isolate for 14 days.

Story continues below advertisement

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, are set to provide an update on COVID-19 at 3 p.m. AT.

The press briefing will be livestreamed on our website.