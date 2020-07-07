No new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, the day after the province’s premier said he’d implement strengthened protocols on travellers from outside the Atlantic bubble.

There remain four active cases of COVID-19 in the province, but no active cases are in the hospital.

However, Nova Scotia officials say that two people whose cases are considered resolved are currently being treated in hospital.

Nova Scotia also confirmed that there are no long-term care homes in the province with an active case of COVID-19.

The outbreak at Northwood Manor in Halifax is also considered to be resolved, the province said, after having no active cases in 28 days.

In a press conference on Monday, Premier Stephen McNeil said that travellers from outside the Atlantic bubble would need to provide the address where they’d be self-isolating and a phone number where they can be reached 24-7.

The new measures were the result of a single new case of COVID-19 announced on Monday involving a man who flew from the United States to Toronto and was cleared to board a flight to Halifax.

He arrived in Nova Scotia on June 26 and met up with a male resident of P.E.I. with the intention of travelling to the province under a student visa.

But P.E.I. officials say the traveller from the United States was turned back at the Confederation Bridge after not having been pre-cleared to enter the island.

He’s since tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is being quarantined in Nova Scotia for 14 days under the federal Quarantine Act.

The resident of P.E.I. is now believed to be connected to four of the province’s five new cases of COVID-19.

As a result of the failure by the American traveller to self-isolate, as well as other media reports of people from outside the Atlantic bubble failing to follow health orders, McNeil said he had no choice but implement new rules.

As of Monday, travellers coming from outside the Atlantic bubble must also fill out a form, which can be found on the province’s website here, and present it at the border.

They’ll also receive a followup call every day for 14 days to make sure they are self-isolating.

“If we can’t locate them after three tries, police will be called to make an in-person check,” McNeil said.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 291 tests on Monday, the province confirmed, and continues to operate 24 hours a day.

The province has processed 55,428 negative tests and 1,065 positive ones.

Nova Scotia has experienced 63 deaths as a result of the disease.