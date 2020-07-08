Guelph tightens outdoor residential water-use restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph has moved its outdoor water-use restrictions to “Level 1 Yellow” amid a heatwave in southern Ontario.

It means the city is urging residents to reduce certain water-related chores, but it also means bylaw officers can now enforce infractions that are in place year-round when the city is at “Level 0 Blue.”

Lawn watering is permitted from 7-9 a.m. and 7-9 p.m. but residents with an even street address can only water on even-numbered calendar days and odd street number homeowners can water on odd calendar days.

Car washing is permitted at home with a hose with a shut-off nozzle. Watering flowers and plants is permitted at any time.

Trees and vegetable gardens can also be watered any day at any time, kids can still play in sprinklers and splash pads, and residents can still refill their pools, hot tubs, garden ponds or fountains.

Some of the infractions include using a hose without a shut-off nozzle, using a hose to wash your driveway, running sprinklers while it rains, or operating a fountain without recirculating water.

The city said not following the rules can result in a $350 fine but bylaw officers have a history of using an education-first approach.

The city moves its water restriction to “Level 1 Yellow” when there is less rain, low flow rates on the Eramosa River and low water storage levels.

More information about the program can be found on the city’s website.

Guelph has been under a heat warning from Environment Canada all week, with hot and dry conditions expected to last into the weekend.