Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Vancouver’s No5 Orange strip club closed temporarily after employee tests postive for COVID-19

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted July 7, 2020 7:57 pm
Global News

A Vancouver strip club shut down Monday after a staff member tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Colin Choo, operation manager with the No5 Orange, says the person last worked Canada Day.

That person is now in isolation along with another staff member as a safety precaution.

Read more: B.C. strip club linked to COVID-19 cases ‘skirting the rules in some ways’: Henry

Choo says the No5 shut down Monday when the business was notified of the case.

He said Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) recommended the strip club make some changes.

“They wanted to enhance our contract tracing — that was the biggest thing, and that’s probably why we had this problem and why it’s becoming more of a bigger issue,” he said.

“We had a failure of staff not to take the proper contact tracing details of all the people that came in.”

The strip club reopened with the approval of VCH.

There’s no word yet on how many people were exposed. Global News has reached out to VCH for comment.

This new case marks the second case of COVID-19 linked to a Vancouver strip club.

Last month, health officials issued a notification about possible COVID-19 exposure at Brandi’s Show Lounge.

Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) said multiple people who attended Brandi’s between the hours of 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. from June 21 to June 24 have tested positive for the coronavirus.

VCH says there was no risk to anyone who attended the club outside those dates.

— With files from Jon Azpiri

