Kristian Alfonso leaving ‘Days of Our Lives’ after 37 years

Kristian Alfonso is saying goodbye to Days of Our Lives after 37 years.
Alfonso revealed in a statement on Instagram that she’s leaving the show, which she joined in 1983 as Hope Williams Brady.
“Days of Our Lives has been a vital part of both my personal and professional journey,” the 56-year-old actor began.
“I am forever grateful to NBC and the late Betty Corday, who took a chance on me many years ago and changed my life. I have built some lifelong friendships with my extraordinarily talented castmates.
“Days has one of the hardest working crews in all of television, many of whom have become part of my extended family. I feel blessed and honoured to have been invited into people’s homes for over three decades. However, it is now time for me to write my next chapter. I will not be returning to Days when it resumes production in September. I’ve already filmed my last episode several months ago,” Alfonso wrote.
“Finally — to the incredibly loyal fans of Days — many of you have been with me on this journey from the beginning. I cannot thank you enough for your generosity, love and support.
“I could not have done it with YOU!!!!” Alfonso concluded her post.
Fans of the actor took to Twitter to say goodbye to her Days of Our Lives character.
