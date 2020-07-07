Kristian Alfonso leaving ‘Days of Our Lives’ after 37 years

Send this page to someone via email

Kristian Alfonso is saying goodbye to Days of Our Lives after 37 years.

Alfonso revealed in a statement on Instagram that she’s leaving the show, which she joined in 1983 as Hope Williams Brady.

“Days of Our Lives has been a vital part of both my personal and professional journey,” the 56-year-old actor began.

“I am forever grateful to NBC and the late Betty Corday, who took a chance on me many years ago and changed my life. I have built some lifelong friendships with my extraordinarily talented castmates.

“Days has one of the hardest working crews in all of television, many of whom have become part of my extended family. I feel blessed and honoured to have been invited into people’s homes for over three decades. However, it is now time for me to write my next chapter. I will not be returning to Days when it resumes production in September. I’ve already filmed my last episode several months ago,” Alfonso wrote.

“Finally — to the incredibly loyal fans of Days — many of you have been with me on this journey from the beginning. I cannot thank you enough for your generosity, love and support.

“I could not have done it with YOU!!!!” Alfonso concluded her post.

Fans of the actor took to Twitter to say goodbye to her Days of Our Lives character.

Wishing @kristianalfonso all the best and good wishes 💚 pic.twitter.com/ZWeyiykzV1 — MatthewAshfordFans (@TeamJckDeveraux) July 7, 2020

If that's one thing you can't get on @kristianalfonso on is that she never complained about many storylines she got. She did her work, let the producers/writers do their thing and never saw much of an ego on social media. Class act. Always. ❤ #Days #DOOL — Che 🦋 (@CheReal85) July 7, 2020

I am so beyond sad that @kristianalfonso won't be returning to Days.😢 I will definitely miss her character!! My baby girl was in my tummy when I met her and I am honored to have her… https://t.co/pTMbFYoxSg — Trisha Gomez (@Trishg4life) July 6, 2020

I had to take a day to process. Love you @kristianalfonso #days pic.twitter.com/bWTvytIpKy — JamesLottJr CTACC AFIS CNA CHOC PMO DD (@JamesLottJr1) July 7, 2020

@kristianalfonso Good luck Fancy Face, and thank you for all the amazing #DAYS memories! 💗⏳😢 pic.twitter.com/6H1osaQATK — Soap Dude 2 (@Soap_Dude2) July 7, 2020

@kristianalfonso has been a beautiful light on “Days…” for many wonderful years.. All good thoughts to her at this moment!! — John McCook (@JohnMcCook44) July 6, 2020

People who don't watch soaps don't understand. It really is like visiting friends every day, as corny as that sounds. I've spent 37 years watching @kristianalfonso! 😳 Bo & Hope are the original supercouple-truly iconic! I miss Hope (& Princess Gina!) already! 😭 #Days 👸🏻⏳ — TrueDiMera (@TrueDiMera) July 7, 2020

#Days It’s upsetting me and my homegirl about Kristian Alfonso exiting stage left pic.twitter.com/5QwUqXjC66 — rodrigosworld81 (@rodrigosworld81) July 7, 2020

2020 sucks so much. Corona virus.

Police brutality.

Now Kristian Alfonso leaving #Days Universe needs to bring on some happiness once and for all. — Che 🦋 (@CheReal85) July 7, 2020

Thanks @kristianalfonso and @peterreckell for all your years of hard work and dedication to the show, characters and to the most Amazing SuperCouple that is #Bope You both will be missed dearly. Its an end of a era https://t.co/t49QfiSH8j — Salem Couples (@Salem_Couples) July 7, 2020