‘Days of Our Lives’ star Judi Evans says she nearly had to have her legs amputated due to coronavirus

Days of Our Lives star Judi Evans contracted COVID-19 while she was in the hospital recovering from a serious horseback riding accident during the coronavirus pandemic.

Howie Tiger Simon, a rep for Evans, shared an update on the 55-year-old actor’s condition in a Facebook post on Monday.

He said that Evans ”nearly had both legs amputated on two different occasions” due to “COVID blood clots.”

“I spoke to Judi on Sunday and she is STILL in the hospital — 23 days now and counting,” the post read. “She contracted COVID-19 while there and she had what is known as the COVID blood clots in her legs and she nearly had both legs amputated on two different occasions.”

Simon said that Evans “had mild symptoms” which included fever, aches, a cough and the blood clots.

“On top of everything, when she went into surgery on one of her legs, they forgot to numb the leg and cut into her leg while she was fully conscious with no numbing of the area!” Simon wrote.

He said after speaking to her on Sunday “she was in good spirits and back to Judi ‘humour’ despite all these spiraling turn of events.”

“She has said she appreciates all the prayers for her and they’ve helped her mentally, physically and spiritually! She just wants to continue to test negative on COVID-19 before she can go home and get the rest she so needs,” the post concluded.

Evans, who plays Adrienne Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives, broke multiple bones in the horseback riding accident that occurred on May 16 in Los Angeles.

Her injuries from the accident included broken collarbone, seven broken ribs, a collapsed lung from blunt force trauma and two chipped vertebrae.

Her character died in a car accident on Days of Our Lives in January but her onscreen husband Justin Kirakis, played by Wally Kurth, told fans that she would be returning to the show.

