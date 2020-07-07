Wolfe Island ferry to depart, arrive at winter dock for next 3 years

Send this page to someone via email

The Wolfe Island ferry will be arriving on the island at the winter dock for the next three years starting next week, according to the Ministry of Transportation (MTO).

On July 13, the ferry will be travelling from the Kingston Dock to the Dawson’s Point Dock in preparation for the ferry dock rehabilitation projects.

The MTO is expanding the ferry terminals for future capacity and the arrival of a larger 75-vehicle ferry.

In 2017, a $61-million contract was awarded to Damen Shipyards in the Netherlands to build the new Wolfe Island ferry and a second smaller one for Amherst Island.

Those expansion projects are expected to take about three years, but the MTO says there should be no impact to ferry service during their construction.

In order to accommodate walk-on travellers, Frontenac Islands Township will be setting up a shuttle service on July 13.

Physical-distancing measures will continue to be implemented on the ferry as well as on the shuttle, including mandatory masking. The shuttle can hold about 12 passengers at a time.

The MTO says portable washrooms will be installed at the Dawson’s Point dock and will be sanitized regularly.

— With files from Global News’ Darryn Davis