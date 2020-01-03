Menu

Politics

Wolfe Island ferry terminal expansion takes another step forward

By Darryn Davis Global News
Posted January 3, 2020 4:43 pm
Updated January 3, 2020 4:48 pm
Wolfe Island Ferry terminal takes another step forward
The Shell gas bar and Tim Hortons at the foot of Queen Street have closed to make way for new Wolfe Island ferry terminal in Kingston.

The last gas station in Kingston’s downtown core is now permanently closed.

A Tim Hortons, also located on the property that sits at the intersection at Queen and Ontario streets, has closed its doors as well.

READ MORE: Wolfe Island residents get a glimpse of latest ferry terminal plans

The Ontario Ministry of Transportation has been in negotiations with the owner of the property that housed the now closed businesses over the last several months to acquire the land for an expansion of the Wolfe Island ferry terminal.

The Ministry of Transportation is expanding the terminal for future capacity and the arrival of a larger 75-vehicle ferry.

In 2017, a $61-million contract was awarded to Damen Shipyards in the Netherlands to build the new Wolfe Island Ferry and a second smaller one for Amherst Island.

Story continues below advertisement

What the MTO paid to acquire the adjacent property with the Shell and coffee shop is still unknown.

READ MORE: Wolfe Island ferry dock expansion could kill last downtown Kingston gas station

MTO spokesperson Brandy Duhaime responded to Global Kingston, saying: “We would not disclose the negotiated price, that is confidential information.”

It’s also still unclear when demolition or construction is set to begin.

Duhaime did state that a construction contract should be awarded at some point in 2020.

