Health

130 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta since Friday

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted July 6, 2020 6:47 pm
A health-care worker does a test at a drive-thru COVID-19 assessment centre at the Etobicoke General Hospital in Toronto on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
A health-care worker does a test at a drive-thru COVID-19 assessment centre at the Etobicoke General Hospital in Toronto on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Since the last provincial update on Friday, the province has confirmed an additional 130 new cases of COVID-19 across the province.

On July 3, there were 29 new cases, 52 new cases were confirmed for July 4 and 49 cases were confirmed for July 5.

When reporting the numbers, the province provides cases that were confirmed up until 11:59 p.m. the day before.

Read more: 2 deaths, 32 cases associated with Misericordia Community Hospital COVID-19 outbreak

Alberta Health confirmed one additional death; a man in his 70s that was connected to the outbreak at the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton. Due to a reporting error, Alberta Health says his death will be added to the official death toll on Tuesday.

Including the Misericordia death, 156 Albertans have now passed away due to COVID-19.

Alberta surge in COVID-19 test demand results in delayed response time
Alberta surge in COVID-19 test demand results in delayed response time

As of Monday afternoon, there are 607 active cases across the province. In the Calgary zone, there are 228 cases while the Edmonton zone recorded 234 active cases as of Monday. There are four active cases in the Central zone, 84 active cases in the South zone, the North zone has 53 active cases and there are four active cases that are connected to unknown zones.

Read more: Officials working to contain COVID-19 outbreak at Calgary long-term care centre

Fifty-seven people were in hospital as of Monday afternoon. Six of those people are in intensive care.

To date, Alberta has performed 487,915 COVID-19 tests.

Hinshaw promises safety will be top priority if Edmonton becomes NHL hub city
Hinshaw promises safety will be top priority if Edmonton becomes NHL hub city

There are no live COVID-19 updates scheduled this week as Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, has taken the week off.

