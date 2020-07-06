130 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta since Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Since the last provincial update on Friday, the province has confirmed an additional 130 new cases of COVID-19 across the province.

On July 3, there were 29 new cases, 52 new cases were confirmed for July 4 and 49 cases were confirmed for July 5.

When reporting the numbers, the province provides cases that were confirmed up until 11:59 p.m. the day before.

Alberta Health confirmed one additional death; a man in his 70s that was connected to the outbreak at the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton. Due to a reporting error, Alberta Health says his death will be added to the official death toll on Tuesday.

Including the Misericordia death, 156 Albertans have now passed away due to COVID-19.

As of Monday afternoon, there are 607 active cases across the province. In the Calgary zone, there are 228 cases while the Edmonton zone recorded 234 active cases as of Monday. There are four active cases in the Central zone, 84 active cases in the South zone, the North zone has 53 active cases and there are four active cases that are connected to unknown zones.

Fifty-seven people were in hospital as of Monday afternoon. Six of those people are in intensive care.

To date, Alberta has performed 487,915 COVID-19 tests.

There are no live COVID-19 updates scheduled this week as Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, has taken the week off.

