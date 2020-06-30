COVID-19 outbreaks declared at 4 Edmonton restaurants

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s chief medical officer announced Tuesday that there are COVID-19 outbreaks at four Edmonton restaurants.

There are 15 positive cases at Greta Bar, six at Earls Tin Palace, 10 at the Pint on Jasper Avenue and nine at Local on Jasper Avenue.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw stressed these restaurants should not be stigmatized for these cases and commended them for taking the correct action to identify cases and contain the spread.

“It is critical that we do not shame those who test positive,” she said.

On June 21, at least five Edmonton restaurants made the decision to temporarily close due to COVID-19 cases, including Greta Bar, The Pint and Earls Tin Palace.

Story continues below advertisement

Some restaurants later reopened.

Hinshaw also pointed out two regions – one each in Calgary and Edmonton – were put on the watch list for having more than 50 active COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population: Edmonton Mill Woods West and Calgary Centre.

There were 41 new cases of COVID-19 announced Tuesday. There were 547 active cases in the province and 7,407 Albertans were listed as recovered.

1:33 Alberta COVID-19 update: Tuesday, June 30, 2020 Alberta COVID-19 update: Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Forty-one Albertans were in hospital with the virus, nine of whom were in intensive care units.

Story continues below advertisement

No deaths were reported Tuesday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

In the last 24 hours, more than 7,200 new tests were done.

5:09 Alberta increasing outdoor gathering limit to 200 Alberta increasing outdoor gathering limit to 200