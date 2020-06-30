Menu

Consumer

COVID-19 outbreaks declared at 4 Edmonton restaurants

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted June 30, 2020 6:18 pm
COVID-19 outbreaks linked to 4 Edmonton restaurants
WATCH: Dr. Deena Hinshaw said of the four COVID-19 outbreaks linked to Edmonton restaurants, 15 cases were traced back to Greta Bar, six are associated with Earls Tin Palace, 10 are linked to The Pint downtown, and nine with Local on Jasper Avenue. She also updated the numbers for the Calgary condo outbreak.

Alberta’s chief medical officer announced Tuesday that there are COVID-19 outbreaks at four Edmonton restaurants.

There are 15 positive cases at Greta Bar, six at Earls Tin Palace, 10 at the Pint on Jasper Avenue and nine at Local on Jasper Avenue.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw stressed these restaurants should not be stigmatized for these cases and commended them for taking the correct action to identify cases and contain the spread.

“It is critical that we do not shame those who test positive,” she said.

Read more: At least 5 Edmonton restaurants temporarily closed due to COVID-19 cases

On June 21, at least five Edmonton restaurants made the decision to temporarily close due to COVID-19 cases, including Greta Bar, The Pint and Earls Tin Palace.

Some restaurants later reopened.

Read more: Northeast Edmonton in ‘watch’ category on status map for active COVID-19 cases

Hinshaw also pointed out two regions – one each in Calgary and Edmonton – were put on the watch list for having more than 50 active COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population: Edmonton Mill Woods West and Calgary Centre.

Read more: More COVID-19 cases reported at Verve condo in Calgary’s East Village

There were 41 new cases of COVID-19 announced Tuesday. There were 547 active cases in the province and 7,407 Albertans were listed as recovered.

Trending Stories
Alberta COVID-19 update: Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Alberta COVID-19 update: Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Forty-one Albertans were in hospital with the virus, nine of whom were in intensive care units.

No deaths were reported Tuesday.

In the last 24 hours, more than 7,200 new tests were done.

Alberta increasing outdoor gathering limit to 200
Alberta increasing outdoor gathering limit to 200
