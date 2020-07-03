Menu

Canada

Alberta confirms 57 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted July 3, 2020 6:08 pm
Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Alberta Health announced another 57 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province on Friday.

That means there has been 8,259 confirmed cases in Alberta since mid-March.

Read more: City taking COVID-19 precautions as Edmonton rec centres get set to reopen

No additional deaths were announced Friday, meaning Alberta’s death toll stands at 155. Forty-two people are currently in hospital, with nine of those people in intensive care.

As of Friday, there were 572 active cases in the province.

How does Alberta keep track of recovered COVID-19 cases?

There are 216 active cases in the Calgary zone, 240 confirmed cases in the Edmonton zone, three in the Central zone, 73 in the South zone, 38 recorded in the North zone and two cases that are confirmed, but in an unknown zone.

Trending Stories
Just over 7,500 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.

Read more: Officials working to contain COVID-19 outbreak at Calgary long-term care centre

Only one area of Alberta is currently in the “watch” category of the province’s relaunch status map. The County of Warner No. 5 has 39 active cases in its population of 10,994 people. There are no additional measures in effect for the area outside of the public health orders and gathering restrictions that are in effect for the rest of the province.

Alberta surge in COVID-19 test demand results in delayed response time

On Thursday, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced she would be taking the next week off. That means there are no scheduled COVID-19 in-person updates next week. Instead, the province will provide numbers each weekday on the Alberta Health website.

