Alberta confirms 57 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

Alberta Health announced another 57 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province on Friday.

That means there has been 8,259 confirmed cases in Alberta since mid-March.

No additional deaths were announced Friday, meaning Alberta’s death toll stands at 155. Forty-two people are currently in hospital, with nine of those people in intensive care.

As of Friday, there were 572 active cases in the province.

There are 216 active cases in the Calgary zone, 240 confirmed cases in the Edmonton zone, three in the Central zone, 73 in the South zone, 38 recorded in the North zone and two cases that are confirmed, but in an unknown zone.

Just over 7,500 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.

Only one area of Alberta is currently in the “watch” category of the province’s relaunch status map. The County of Warner No. 5 has 39 active cases in its population of 10,994 people. There are no additional measures in effect for the area outside of the public health orders and gathering restrictions that are in effect for the rest of the province.

On Thursday, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced she would be taking the next week off. That means there are no scheduled COVID-19 in-person updates next week. Instead, the province will provide numbers each weekday on the Alberta Health website.

