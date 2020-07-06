Menu

Crime

Man charged with drug-trafficking, impaired boating offences in Wasaga Beach, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 6, 2020 4:30 pm
The man was arrested for impaired operation before a search of the boat found several baggies and paraphernalia related to drug-trafficking, police say. Police handout

A 55-year-old man has been charged with drug-trafficking offences after an officer caught him operating a boat while impaired in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Saturday afternoon, Huronia West OPP say.

At 1:55 p.m., an officer was parked at Sturgeon Point Marina when they heard a boat’s engine revving up and down.

The officer then saw a man sitting at the steering wheel of a boat, moving the throttle back and forth while still moored.

According to police, the officer approached the man and asked him to turn off the engine. Police say the man had issues turning the key and that the officer noticed indicators of impairment.

The man was subsequently arrested for impaired operation before a search of the boat found several baggies and paraphernalia related to drug trafficking.

Police say they also found purple and white substances, as well as a total of $2,120 in cash.

Nicolino Evangelisti, 55, from Toronto, was subsequently charged with two counts of impaired operation, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Evangelisti was held for a bail hearing on Sunday.

