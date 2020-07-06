Halifax Transit driver experiences coronavirus symptoms, Sackville Terminal closed for cleaning

Send this page to someone via email

A Halifax Transit operator left their shift at approximately 7:45 a.m. on Monday after reporting feeling unwell with symptoms similar to COVID-19.

The driver immediately contacted Emergency Health Services and two other employees waited with the driver.

The affected person was sent to hospital for testing, the others were sent home and advised to contact public health.

The results of the driver’s test have yet to come back.

Ken Wilson, president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 508, said the Sackville Terminal was closed upon reports of the potential case of COVID-19 in order to allow for proper sterilization of the affected vehicle.

“It was towed back from the Sackville Terminal and it will be disinfected properly and left outside of the garages until it’s been cleaned and disinfected before putting it back into service,” Wilson explained.

Wilson indicated that while procedures were followed as directed, there is some concern they may require a review concerning what steps need to be taken following the potential exposure.

“We are hearing the bus garage, where the operator left this morning, that that lobby was not being closed,” he said.

“We’re concerned that they’re closing a terminal where the operator was for a couple of minutes but not the lobby where he could’ve sat in for 15 minutes before he left to get his bus.” Tweet This