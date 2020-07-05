No new coronavirus cases in London-Middlesex, 1 more recovery

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported one new recovery from the novel coronavirus on Sunday with no new cases or deaths.

This keeps the region’s total number of COVID-19 cases at 630, which now includes 512 recoveries and 57 deaths.

London makes up 585 of the region’s cases. There are 22 in Strathroy-Caradoc, 10 in Middlesex Centre, six in Thames Centre, five in North Middlesex and one each in Lucan Biddulph and Southwest Middlesex.

There are currently no active outbreaks in the region.

The latest outbreak to be declared over was at Westmount Gardens, where at least three staff members of the long-term care home had tested positive, on July 2.

The outbreak was among 26 that have been declared in the region so far during the pandemic, of which 21 have involved long-term care and retirement homes.

According to the health unit, these facilities have accounted for 180 of the region’s cases — 112 at long-term care homes and 68 at retirement homes — and 37 of its deaths — 24 at long-term care homes and 13 at retirement homes.

London’s two assessment centres, at Oakridge Arena and Carling Heights Optimist community centre, both assess roughly 300 people daily.

Hospitalizations remain low, according to London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC), which reports that the number is below five.

While an exact tally is not known at LHSC, staff cases have not risen by five or more in order to prompt an updated figure to be issued.

The last tally released by LHSC in early June reported at least 42 staff cases during the pandemic.

At St. Joseph’s Health Care London, no COVID-19 patients are being treated at any of the organization’s facilities, and at least 19 staff members have tested positive during the pandemic, a figure that has not changed in two weeks.

Ontario

Ontario reported 138 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 35,794.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 27 are a result of targeted testing of temporary workers in the Windsor-Essex area.

Two new deaths were also announced, bringing the total fatalities in the province to 2,689.

A total of 31,266 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 87.3 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Elgin and Oxford

In the past two days, Elgin and Oxford have seen two new cases of COVID-19.

There are now 85 cases in the region, along with 77 recoveries and five deaths. Three cases remain active, according to officials with Southwestern Public Health (SWPH).

On Friday, the region saw one new death, which was the first death reported since April 22.

According to a health unit spokesperson, the deceased was only confirmed positive with the coronavirus after their death in hospital.

The individual, a 68-year-old Aylmer, Ont.-area woman, had been admitted to hospital in Tillsonburg on Wednesday, SWPH communications manager Megan Cornwall said in an email Friday.

Two of the three active cases are located in Elgin County. One is in Dutton/Dunwich, while the other is in Malahide.

The other active case is in Blandford-Blenheim in Oxford County.

Three outbreaks have been declared during the pandemic; all have resolved.

At least 8,818 tests had been conducted in Elgin and Oxford counties, with 119 people still awaiting test results.

The percentage of tests that come back positive is one per cent. It has stayed at one per cent since June 23.

Huron and Perth

Officials with Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) do not release COVID-19 updates on weekends.

As of Friday, one person has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, raising the total number of cases for Huron and Perth to 58, of which 52 people have recovered and five have died.

The case, currently the lone active one in the region, was reported in Perth County, according to the health unit.

Overall, the region has seen 26 cases and four deaths in Stratford, 14 cases in Perth County, 14 in Huron County and four cases and one death in St. Marys.

The four Stratford deaths were linked to an outbreak at Greenwood Court that ended May 11.

As of Friday, a total of 8,563 people had been tested in the region.

Sarnia and Lambton

One more person has recovered from COVID-19, local health officials reported late Saturday.

No new cases or deaths were reported.

This keeps the total number of confirmed cases at 286, with 258 recoveries and 25 deaths. Three cases remain active.

There are zero active outbreaks in the region. The most recent active outbreak to be declared over was at Afton Park Place, a long-term care home in Sarnia on July 2.

One staff member at the facility had tested positive.

Nine outbreaks have been declared since March, and at least 105 cases and 16 deaths have been attributed to the outbreaks.

Bluewater Health hospital reported no COVID-19 patients in its care as of Sunday, and five who were suspected positive or had tests pending, 10 fewer than the day before.

It’s been nearly three weeks since the hospital treated a confirmed COVID-19 patient.

At least 12,960 test results had been received by the health unit as of late Saturday.

The health unit says 2.2 per cent of tests have come back positive.

— With files from Ryan Rocca and Matthew Trevithick