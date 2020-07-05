Ontario reports 138 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths; nearly 35,800 total cases confirmed

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 138 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 35,794.

Thirty-nine cases were reported in Toronto and 28 in Peel Region.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 27 are a result of targeted testing of temporary workers in the Windsor-Essex area.

“Thirty of Ontario’s 34 PHUs (public health units) are reporting five or fewer new cases, with 16 of them reporting no new cases at all,” Elliott added.

“With 183 more resolved, there are 45 fewer active cases in Ontario. Having processed nearly 24,000 tests yesterday, our positivity rate remains at all-time lows.”

A total of 31,266 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 87.3 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Two new deaths were also announced, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 2,689.

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 139 (down by 11), with 39 in intensive care (no change) and 23 on a ventilator (down by three).

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Saturday for Toronto, Ottawa and London and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

16,419 people are male

19,094 people are female

1,763 people are 19 and under

10,482 people are 20 to 39

10,876 people are 40 to 59

6,750 people are 60 to 79

5,914 people are 80 and over

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,821 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is the same as Saturday. There are currently 35 outbreaks in long-term care homes, a decrease of one.

There are 162 active cases among long-term care residents and 263 among staff.

