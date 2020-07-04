Coronavirus: Toronto Zoo reopens grounds to general public

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time in months, the Toronto Zoo is allowing the general public to walk its grounds while following COVID-19 precautions such as timed ticketing.

On Saturday, visitors filed into the zoo at the times they booked in advance online, a new requirement intended to limit crowding.

Jewelle Blackman attended the zoo with her son Zion and his friends for the first time this season.

“It’s a chance for them to kind of hang,” she said.

“They haven’t been able to see each other because of all the rules and everything.” Tweet This

In addition to limiting visitors, the zoo also now requires face coverings to be worn inside any buildings. Paths are one-way, with hand sanitizer widely available.

Story continues below advertisement

“I feel pretty safe, I think,” said Jessie Julien, who visited the zoo with her husband and son. “I mean, as long as there’s enough room so that we’re not so packed in together and I can kind of move around.”

Read more: Ontario reports 121 new coronavirus cases marking lowest increase in over a week

Walking alongside his wife, who pushed his young daughter’s stroller, Ron Miu said he found the new rules to be effective.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“It wasn’t crowded at all,” he said.

“We came in at our allotted time so it wasn’t packed and everyone was being very considerate.” Tweet This

A route for cars, launched in May and branded the Scenic Safari, continues to run separated from pedestrians.

“People are along a wide spectrum as far as their comfort getting out in the community,” said Dolf DeYong, the zoo’s CEO. “If you are immunocompromised or perhaps you have some challenges physically getting around, you still have that Scenic Safari option to get out.”

The zoo estimates it costs about $1 million a year to feed its animals. DeYong said welcoming guests back is a key part of its funding model.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re slowly going to work our way up making sure … our site can host that volume of people, (that) people can safely physical distance,” he said.