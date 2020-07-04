Ontario reports 121 new coronavirus cases, 21 are in Windsor-Essex

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 121 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 35,656.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 21 of the cases are a result of targeted testing among temporary workers in the Windsor-Essex area.

“With 174 more resolved, there are 53 fewer active cases in the province,” she added.

“Locally, 29 of Ontario’s 34 [health units] are reporting five or fewer cases, with 16 of them reporting no new cases. Having processed over 21,000 tests yesterday, our positivity rate remains at all-time lows.”

Five new deaths were also announced on Saturday, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 2,687.

A total of 31,083 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 87.2 per cent of all confirmed cases.

The newly-reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Friday for Toronto, Ottawa, and London and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,821 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, an increase of four.

More to come.

