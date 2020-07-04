Menu

Health

Ontario reports 121 new coronavirus cases, 21 are in Windsor-Essex

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 4, 2020 10:36 am
Increased coronavirus concern at Ontario beaches
WATCH ABOVE: As thousands of people have descended on Ontario's beaches, it could pose a serious problem during COVID-19.

Ontario reported 121 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 35,656.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 21 of the cases are a result of targeted testing among temporary workers in the Windsor-Essex area.

“With 174 more resolved, there are 53 fewer active cases in the province,” she added.

Read more: Canada adds 325 new cases on Friday as Atlantic lifts travel limits

“Locally, 29 of Ontario’s 34 [health units] are reporting five or fewer cases, with 16 of them reporting no new cases. Having processed over 21,000 tests yesterday, our positivity rate remains at all-time lows.”
Five new deaths were also announced on Saturday, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 2,687.

A total of 31,083 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 87.2 per cent of all confirmed cases.

The newly-reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Friday for Toronto, Ottawa, and London and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,821 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, an increase of four.

More to come.

Coronavirus: Doug Ford won't say when stage 3 of province's reopening will begin
