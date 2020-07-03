Coronavirus: Ontario’s new $3M virtual health and safety courses to allow job seekers education while abiding by physical distancing guidelines
Ontario Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development Monte McNaughton on Friday explained the details of the province’s new free online workplace health and safety training, which Premier Doug Ford announced during the same press conference. Ontario is spending $3 million for the virtual program, which aims to make it easier for job seekers and workers to get essential qualifications, while abiding by physical distancing guidelines and preventing the spread of COVID-19.