Crime

Man killed in daylight shooting at east-end Toronto apartment complex

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Police at the scene of a shooting in Toronto's east end on Saturday.
Police at the scene of a shooting in Toronto's east end on Saturday. Gord Edick / Global News

Toronto police say a man is dead after a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the city’s east-end Saturday afternoon.

Officers said they were called to the area of Victoria Park Boulevard and Finch Avenue around 1:40 p.m.

Police said the victim, who was in his 40s, was located in the parking lot and subsequently rushed to a trauma centre where he was pronounced dead.

Man in life-threatening condition after Scarborough stabbing: police

A police spokesperson said two male suspects fled the scene in a blue Hyundai, but didn’t provide further information on descriptions.

Investigators are appealing for anyone with information or video footage from the scene to contact them.

The victim’s identity wasn’t immediately released. Police said the family of the deceased had been notified.

Evidence markers placed at the shooting scene.
Evidence markers placed at the shooting scene. Gord Edick / Global News

