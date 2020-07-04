Man killed in daylight shooting at east-end Toronto apartment complex

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man is dead after a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the city’s east-end Saturday afternoon.

Officers said they were called to the area of Victoria Park Boulevard and Finch Avenue around 1:40 p.m.

Police said the victim, who was in his 40s, was located in the parking lot and subsequently rushed to a trauma centre where he was pronounced dead.

A police spokesperson said two male suspects fled the scene in a blue Hyundai, but didn’t provide further information on descriptions.

Investigators are appealing for anyone with information or video footage from the scene to contact them.

The victim’s identity wasn’t immediately released. Police said the family of the deceased had been notified.

Evidence markers placed at the shooting scene. Gord Edick / Global News

