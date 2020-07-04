Man in life-threatening condition after Scarborough stabbing: police

Toronto police say a man suffered life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Scarborough Saturday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Markham and Ellesmere roads at 6:50 a.m.
Officials said a man was located at the scene with serious injuries and was transported to a trauma centre.
Two male suspects were seen fleeing the area, police said; one suspect was in a four-door sedan and the other fled on foot.
What led up to the stabbing isn’t clear.
Officers, including a canine unit, are at the scene investigating.
Trending Stories
Coronavirus: Toronto nightclub’s liquor licence suspended after alleged indoor party
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments