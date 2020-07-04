Menu

Crime

Man in life-threatening condition after Scarborough stabbing: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 4, 2020 9:36 am
The scene of a reported stabbing in Scarborough on Saturday.
The scene of a reported stabbing in Scarborough on Saturday. Gord Edick / Global News

Toronto police say a man suffered life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Scarborough Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Markham and Ellesmere roads at 6:50 a.m.

Officials said a man was located at the scene with serious injuries and was transported to a trauma centre.

Read more: Man in critical condition after shooting in downtown Toronto

Two male suspects were seen fleeing the area, police said; one suspect was in a four-door sedan and the other fled on foot.

What led up to the stabbing isn’t clear.

Officers, including a canine unit, are at the scene investigating.

