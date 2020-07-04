Man in life-threatening condition after Scarborough stabbing: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man suffered life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Scarborough Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Markham and Ellesmere roads at 6:50 a.m.

Officials said a man was located at the scene with serious injuries and was transported to a trauma centre.

Two male suspects were seen fleeing the area, police said; one suspect was in a four-door sedan and the other fled on foot.

What led up to the stabbing isn’t clear.

Officers, including a canine unit, are at the scene investigating.

STABBING: (UPDATE)

Markham Rd and Ellesmere Rd

– victim transported to hospital by emergency run

– suspects described:

1. male, blk, 5'8", blk short hair, full beard, brn pants, brn jacket, wht shoes

2. male, blk, med build, unknown clothing#GO1231702

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 4, 2020

