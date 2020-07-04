Coronavirus: Manitoba health officials report no new COVID-19 cases Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba public health officials are reporting no new cases of COVID-19 identified as of Saturday morning.

Manitoba’s total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable cases of COVID-19 remains at 325.

As of Friday, the province says Manitoba has 16 active cases of COVID-19, with no one in hospital or intensive care as a result of the virus.

So far, 302 people have recovered from COVID-19 since the first case was reported in March, and seven Manitobans have died.

Since February, 64,968 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Manitoba.