Health

Coronavirus: Manitoba health officials report no new COVID-19 cases Saturday

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted July 4, 2020 2:12 pm
Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Prince Edward Island is reporting three new cases of COVID-19, including one person who worked at a Charlottetown seniors' home. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck.
Manitoba public health officials are reporting no new cases of COVID-19 identified as of Saturday morning.

Manitoba’s total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable cases of COVID-19 remains at 325.

Answering your COVID-19 questions, July 2
As of Friday, the province says Manitoba has 16 active cases of COVID-19, with no one in hospital or intensive care as a result of the virus.

So far, 302 people have recovered from COVID-19 since the first case was reported in March, and seven Manitobans have died.

Since February, 64,968 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Manitoba.

