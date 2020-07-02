Menu

Health

Vancouver biotech firm could play key role in developing COVID-19 vaccine

By Simon Little Global News
FILE: A researcher works on a vaccine against the new coronavirus COVID-19 at the Copenhagen's University research lab in Copenhagen, Denmark, on March 23, 2020.
FILE: A researcher works on a vaccine against the new coronavirus COVID-19 at the Copenhagen's University research lab in Copenhagen, Denmark, on March 23, 2020. Getty Images

A Vancouver-based biotechnology company could play a key role in getting some of the first COVID-19 vaccines to market.

Acuitas Therapeutics is currently partnering with three teams, including one backed by drug giant Pfizer and one out of Imperial College London, who have entered Phase I/II clinical vaccine trials.

BioNTech, which has partnered with Pfizer, began its trials back in April, while CureVac and Imperial College began trials last month.

Read more: Potential coronavirus vaccine has ‘right sort of immune response’ in trial: scientist 

Acuitas president Tom Madden says researchers are hoping to use Messenger RNA to create an immune response that defends against COVID-19.

Acuitas’ role in the vaccines is the creation of a delivery method to get that material into the body.

“We provide microscopic carriers, lipid nanoparticles, that protect the MRNA after its injected and carry it into cells so that it can work,” he said.

“At the moment, lipid nanoparticles are by far the best delivery technology that’s available.”

Read more: 2 years of coronavirus pandemic is ‘best-case scenario,’ doctor warns

The technology was actually developed in the 1990s to deliver traditional medications, but Madden said his company has spent the last decade researching how to use them with nucleic acid therapeutics — new classes of drugs based on biological molecules.

The proposed MRNA vaccines still need wider human testing, and to clear regulatory hurdles before they could be generally distributed.

Read more: China green lights coronavirus vaccine candidate for use on its military

But Madden said his company is already working with its partners about how to scale up lipid nanoparticle production should they get the green light.

“What are some of the pitfalls we have to overcome? What are some of the challenges we have to overcome so we could make literally hundreds of millions of doses of the vaccine if it becomes approved for use in the general population?” he said.

Last week, U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci said he remains cautiously optimistic there will be a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year or early 2021.

However, other researchers have warned that getting a product to market within two years would be a “best case scenario.”

— With files from Paul Johnson

Coronavirusbc coronavirusCOVIDCoronavirus Vaccinebc covidcoronavirus biotechcoronavirus vaccine developmentcoronavirus vaccine race
