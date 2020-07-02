Menu

Health

3 new coronavirus cases reported in Simcoe Muskoka, local total now at 602

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 2, 2020 4:09 pm
Coronavirus: Ford implores foreign workers with COVID-19 to come forward
WATCH: Ontario Premier Doug Ford issued a plea to temporary foreign workers who may have fallen ill with COVID-19, but are scared to be tested. “We’re here to help you, not to hurt you,” the premier said.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported three new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the local total number of cases to 602, including 36 deaths.

The new cases are in Essa and New Tecumseth, Ont., involving people ranging in age from 35 to 64.

Read more: No new coronavirus cases reported in Simcoe Muskoka Tuesday, health unit says

One of the new cases is a result of close contact with another COVID-19 case, while the source of infection for the two others is still under investigation.

The three new cases are both from Wednesday and Thursday, as the Simcoe Muskoka health unit did not release a COVID-19 case report on Canada Day.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Of the Simcoe Muskoka health unit’s total cases, 508 people have recovered and four people remain in hospital. Of all cases, about 18 per cent have been related to local institutional outbreaks.

Read more: Ontario reports 302 new coronavirus cases over past 2 days

There have been COVID-19 outbreaks in nine long-term care facilities, three retirement homes and one group home, as well as at three workplaces across the region.

According to the health unit, most of its coronavirus cases are from the Barrie and South Simcoe areas.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 302 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 35,370, including 2,680 deaths. Case numbers weren’t reported by the province on Canada Day — Ontario added 149 COVID-19 cases Wednesday and 153 Thursday.

Coronavirus: Ontario considering reopening outdoor playgrounds for next reopening stage
