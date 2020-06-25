Coronavirus: Ford defends handling of COVID-19 crisis in long-term care homes after damning report

Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Thursday defended Ontario’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis in the province’s long-term care homes after a report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) found Canada’s long-term care homes, of all the OECD countries, were the hardest hit by the novel coronavirus. The report found that 81 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in Canada occurred in long-term care homes, in comparison to an average of 42 per cent in other OECD countries.