Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

No new coronavirus cases reported in Simcoe Muskoka Tuesday, health unit says

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 30, 2020 4:58 pm
Coronavirus: Ontario considering reopening outdoor playgrounds for next reopening stage
The timing for when outdoor children's playgrounds will open in Ontario is still unknown and requires additional data from Phase 2 of Stage 2 reopening in the province, said Deputy Premier and Health Minister Christine Elliott on Tuesday.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday and removed one case from its total Monday case count, bringing the local total number of cases to 599, including 36 deaths.

On Monday, the local health unit reported that there was a total of 600 cases but removed one case Tuesday due to a realized duplication error.

Read more: Barrie, Ont., allows yard sales amid coronavirus pandemic

Of the Simcoe Muskoka health unit’s total cases, 503 people have recovered and four people remain in hospital. Of all cases, about 18 per cent have been related to local institutional outbreaks.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There have been COVID-19 outbreaks in nine long-term care facilities, three retirement homes and one group home, as well as at three workplaces across the region.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 157 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths in Ontario; total cases at 35,068

According to the health unit, most of its coronavirus cases are from the Barrie and South Simcoe areas.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 157 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 35,068, including 2,672 deaths.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announces free day use to all provincial parks on Canada Day
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesSimcoe Muskoka District Health UnitMuskoka coronavirusMuskoka COVID-19Simcoe County coronavirusSimcoe County COVID-19Simcoe Muskoka
Flyers
More weekly flyers