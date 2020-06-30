No new coronavirus cases reported in Simcoe Muskoka Tuesday, health unit says

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday and removed one case from its total Monday case count, bringing the local total number of cases to 599, including 36 deaths.

On Monday, the local health unit reported that there was a total of 600 cases but removed one case Tuesday due to a realized duplication error.

Of the Simcoe Muskoka health unit’s total cases, 503 people have recovered and four people remain in hospital. Of all cases, about 18 per cent have been related to local institutional outbreaks.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There have been COVID-19 outbreaks in nine long-term care facilities, three retirement homes and one group home, as well as at three workplaces across the region.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the health unit, most of its coronavirus cases are from the Barrie and South Simcoe areas.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 157 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 35,068, including 2,672 deaths.