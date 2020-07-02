Ontario reports 302 new coronavirus cases over past 2 days

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 302 new cases of the novel coronavirus over the past two days, bringing the provincial total to 35,370.

Case numbers weren’t reported on Wednesday due to Canada Day.

Eight deaths have also been confirmed since Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 2,680.

“Yesterday, Ontario added 149 cases of #COVID19. Today, the province is reporting 153 new cases,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

“Across both days, there are an additional 386 resolved, meaning 84 fewer active cases,” she continued.

“Today, 29 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with fully 23 of them reporting no new cases at all. Windsor-Essex added 20 new cases over the past two days as we’ve continued targeted testing across multiple farms.”

Elliott said over 50,000 tests were processed over the past two days, making the total number of tests completed near 1,500,000.

As of Wednesday, the number of hospitalizations was listed as 209 and on Thursday that dropped to 119, though officials said the sharp decrease is likely due to the fact that over 30 hospitals didn’t report information on June 30.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

16,216 people are male

18,879 people are female

1,716 people are 19 and under

10,327 people are 20 to 39

10,738 people are 40 to 59

6,699 people are 60 to 79

5,882 people are 80 and over

According to the Ministry of Long Term Care, there have been 1,817 resident deaths in long-term care homes. Forty-six homes are currently experiencing an outbreak.

The ministry also indicated there are 168 active cases among residents and 289 among staff.

