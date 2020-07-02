Ottawa police seek witnesses to Westboro Beach assault

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police investigators are looking for anyone who might’ve been witness to an assault in early June at Westboro Beach.

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) said in a release Thursday that two men were approached at the beach by two other men at approximately 11:15 p.m. on June 5.

Police say the two suspects attacked one of the men, who fled with minor injuries.

Police say the suspects then turned their attention to the other man, who suffered serious injuries as a result.

A woman attempted to intervene but was also struck by the suspects, leaving her with minor injuries, according to police.

The two suspects ran off after the altercation, police say.

OPS investigators say the two suspects are described as men in their 20s, both with medium builds and standing roughly five feet 10 inches tall.

One is described as having shoulder-length dreads, while the other was said to have a cast on one of his arms.

Police say they’re interested in speaking with anyone who might’ve been at the beach that night.

Anyone with information can contact the OPS central criminal investigations unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5166.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

