Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

RCMP operation underway after ‘incident’ at Rideau Hall in Ottawa

By Amanda Connolly Global News
Posted July 2, 2020 8:25 am
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a press conference following a cabinet swearing in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on July 18, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are leading an operation currently unfolding at Rideau Hall, the official residence of Governor General Julie Payette.

Few details are available at the moment but a spokesperson for the Ottawa Police Service said local police are assisting with blocking off traffic in the area on Sussex Drive as part of an ongoing RCMP operation in the area.

“We are currently responding to an ongoing incident at Rideau Hall and are asking members of the public to avoid the area,” said a spokesperson for the RCMP.

“No further information is available at this time.”

More to come.

