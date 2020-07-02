RCMP operation underway after ‘incident’ at Rideau Hall in Ottawa

Send this page to someone via email

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are leading an operation currently unfolding at Rideau Hall, the official residence of Governor General Julie Payette.

Few details are available at the moment but a spokesperson for the Ottawa Police Service said local police are assisting with blocking off traffic in the area on Sussex Drive as part of an ongoing RCMP operation in the area.

“We are currently responding to an ongoing incident at Rideau Hall and are asking members of the public to avoid the area,” said a spokesperson for the RCMP.

“No further information is available at this time.”

More to come.

