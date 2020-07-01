NHL will select Edmonton, Toronto as two final hub city picks: TSN

Send this page to someone via email

The NHL is leaning towards Edmonton and Toronto as the final picks for the two hub cities for playoffs, according to a TSN insider.

On Twitter, Bob McKenzie, who is one of TSN’s most long-standing and well-known personalities, said that the league will pick Toronto and Edmonton.

Barring any last-minute complications, and we have seen some of those (Vancouver and Las Vegas), the two NHL Hub cities will be Edmonton and Toronto. 🇨🇦 — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2020

The NHL is looking for two hub cities as part of its goal to allow 24 teams to play out the playoffs for the Stanley Cup — one for the Eastern Conference and one for the Western Conference.

Both Alberta and Ontario government officials told Global News Wednesday that they could not comment on the status of NHL hub cities until agreements are finalized.

There were initially 10 finalists — including seven in the U.S. — announced by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.

In mid-June, TSN said that the list had been cut down to six: Vegas, Vancouver, Edmonton, Toronto, Chicago and L.A.

Then, Vancouver was removed from the finalist list on June 25, due to concerns from B.C. health officials.

The federal government has approved a “cohort quarantine” proposal put forth by the NHL for players entering Canada should the country have a city selected as a hub.

McKenzie also said on Twitter Wednesday that while nothing is “carved in stone just yet,” NHLPA membership could be voting on critical dates for the playoffs by the weekend.

The league is currently aiming for July 10 as a start date for teams’ training camps.

The NHL said this week that 26 players have tested positive for COVID-19 since Phase 2 of its return-to-play protocol started June 8.

–With files from Richard Zussman and Phil Heidenreich, Global News