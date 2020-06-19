Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

NHL cohort quarantine plan approved by feds, removing an obstacle for hub cities

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 19, 2020 2:15 pm
Updated June 19, 2020 2:17 pm
Toronto Maple Leafs' Justin Holl (3) and Edmonton Oilers' Sam Gagner (89) battle for the puck during second period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday December 14, 2019. .
Toronto Maple Leafs' Justin Holl (3) and Edmonton Oilers' Sam Gagner (89) battle for the puck during second period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday December 14, 2019. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The federal government has approved the NHL‘s proposal of a cohort quarantine approach for players entering Canada, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Friday.

The cohort quarantine, which keeps players separate from the general public, would allow the NHL to bypass the traditional 14-day quarantine for anyone entering Canada.

READ MORE: Federal government poised to grant permission for NHL hub city: source

That removes a potential hurdle to the candidacy of Toronto, Edmonton and Vancouver as “hub” cities if the league is able to return to play later this summer.

Freeland said the cohort quarantine would involve regular screening. It would be crucial that the directives of medical officers are closely followed, she added.

‘Canada is open’ to a Canadian city being a NHL hub: Trudeau
‘Canada is open’ to a Canadian city being a NHL hub: Trudeau

The three Canadian cities, along with Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Pittsburgh, and Minneapolis/St. Paul, are in the running to be hub cities.

Story continues below advertisement

The NHL plans to start training camps for the 24 remaining teams on July 10 and hopes to resume play later in the summer.

READ MORE: NHL players not expected to wear full face shields if games resume

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Flyers
More weekly flyers