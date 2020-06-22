Kenney pushes Edmonton as NHL hub with video showing off Alberta’s Rocky Mountains

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Jason Kenney tweeted out a video showcasing Alberta’s Rocky Mountains on Monday in an effort to promote Edmonton as an ideal location as a potential NHL hub city should the hockey league resume play this season.

“It’s the obvious choice to bring the @NHL to #Edmonton,” Kenney wrote in a tweet that included a 1:03-minute video that comes across as a promotional vehicle for Alberta’s mountain attractions.

“We look forward to welcoming the league and players here to Alberta to take in the beautiful province we have to offer.”

The first four seconds of the video shows the skyline of Alberta’s capital, which the Alberta government, the Oilers Entertainment Group and the City of Edmonton is pushing to be one of two hubs for NHL playoff games, should play resume amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The video, which Kenney’s office said was put together by Travel Alberta, was quickly lampooned by some Twitter users for having so little of Edmonton in the video.

“The players can run the stairs in the river valley for training!” tweeted a user with the handle @JDEye, attaching a photo of Machu Picchu in Peru while referencing a popular Edmonton activity for local fitness enthusiasts.

A video promoting Edmonton as a potential NHL hub city, but which mostly showed scenes from Alberta’s Rocky Mountains, was quickly lampooned by some Twitter users for having so little of Edmonton in the video. CREDIT: Twitter/JDEye

Another Twitter user with the handle @iconicec tweeted photos of majestic mountain scenery with captions like “scenic drive on the Anthony Henday (Edmonton’s ring road).”

A video promoting Edmonton as a potential NHL hub city, but which mostly showed scenes from Alberta’s Rocky Mountains, was quickly lampooned by some Twitter users for having so little of Edmonton in the video. CREDIT: Twitter/@iconicec

Matt Wolf, Kenney’s executive director of issues management, took to Twitter to better explain to people why Edmonton is barely featured in a video aimed at bringing the world’s premier hockey league to the city.

“For those unable to figure out: Should Edmonton be chosen as a playoff hub city, players’ *and their families* will be looking to do other things to keep busy,” Wolf tweeted. “Yes, the Government is showcasing all our province has to offer. #ableg”

When asked for comment about why Edmonton played such a small role in a video aimed at promoting the city, the premier’s deputy director of communications said showing everything the province has to offer makes sense as part of a pitch to sell the NHL on the “overall appeal” of Edmonton as a potential hub city.

“Given that playoffs could last as long as two months, and players won’t be able to freely return home for the duration, it’s anticipated that many players’ families will come with to live out of the hub cities,” Christine Myatt wrote in an email.

“It is our expectation that players’ families, after completing the required 14-day quarantine, will want to explore Alberta’s many attractions — including those outside Edmonton.”

Edmonton is one of three Canadian cities vying to become one of the NHL’s two potential hub cities. The other Canadian cities bidding are Toronto and Vancouver.

If the NHL’s plan — to play a 24-team playoff for the Stanley Cup in two different cities this summer — comes to fruition, the first puck to drop at a real game would still be some time away. The league is currently aiming for July 10 as a start date for teams’ training camps.

Just last week, the federal government approved the “cohort quarantine” proposal put forth by the NHL for players entering Canada should the country have a city selected as a hub.

The plan would keep players away from the general public so that the NHL can bypass the 14-day quarantine that is normally requred for anyone entering Canada amid the ongoing pandemic.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said NHL players would be required to undergo regular coronavirus testing and that teams would be expected to closely follow advice and orders from local health officials in a Canadian hub city.

On Thursday, the Tampa Bay Lightning closed their team’s facilities after three players and some staff tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The development unfolded about two weeks after NHL players were allowed to return to their facilities for voluntary on-and off-ice workouts. Players were allowed to skate in groups of up to six at a time.

–With files from The Canadian Press and The Associated Press

