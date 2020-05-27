Health May 27 2020 6:13pm 01:58 Alberta developing guidelines to allow Edmonton to be an NHL hub city Dr. Deena Hinshaw announces Alberta is developing guidelines to allow Edmonton to be an NHL hub city if the season starts up. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6994718/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6994718/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?