Two shot, one dead and the other in critical condition: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide after two people were shot early Wednesday morning.

Police say at about 3:15 a.m., a woman and man were walking in the 400 block of Flora Avenue when they were both shot.

The man, who police say sustained a critical injury, was able to make his way to a nearby convenience store, and police were called.



He was taken to hospital where he remains in critical condition.



When police arrived they found the woman dead on the road.

This is homicide number 20 in Winnipeg for 2020.

Police say it’s too early to tell if the shooting was random.

This investigation is continuing by members of the Homicide Unit. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

