Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Two shot, one dead and the other in critical condition: Winnipeg police

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted July 1, 2020 12:34 pm
Police tape at Salter Street between Flora Avenue and Selkirk Avenue.
Police tape at Salter Street between Flora Avenue and Selkirk Avenue. Erik Pindera/Global News

Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide after two people were shot early Wednesday morning.

Police say at about 3:15 a.m., a woman and man were walking in the 400 block of Flora Avenue when they were both shot.

The man, who police say sustained a critical injury, was able to make his way to a nearby convenience store, and police were called.

Read more: Winnipeg’s latest homicide victim dies after being shot, treated at hospital: police

He was taken to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Story continues below advertisement

When police arrived they found the woman dead on the road.

Trending Stories
Convicted murderer urges Winnipeggers to put the guns down
Convicted murderer urges Winnipeggers to put the guns down

This is homicide number 20 in Winnipeg for 2020.

Police say it’s too early to tell if the shooting was random.

This investigation is continuing by members of the Homicide Unit. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimePoliceHomicideFatal ShootingWinnipeg homicideWinnipeg shootingSalter StreettapeWinnnipeg policeFlora Avenue shooting
Flyers
More weekly flyers