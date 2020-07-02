Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police identify city’s latest homicide victim as Danielle Dawn Cote

By Shane Gibson Global News
Police tape at Salter Street between Flora Avenue and Selkirk Avenue where police now say Danielle Dawn Cote, 27 was shot and killed early July 1.
Police tape at Salter Street between Flora Avenue and Selkirk Avenue where police now say Danielle Dawn Cote, 27 was shot and killed early July 1. Erik Pindera/Global News

Winnipeg police have identified the woman shot and killed in the city’s latest homicide as Danielle Dawn Cote.

The 27-year-old from Winnipeg was walking in the 400 block of Flora Avenue with a man around 3:15 a.m. July 1 when police say the pair were both shot.

Read more: Two shot, one dead and the other in critical condition: Winnipeg police

The man, who police say was critically injured, was able to make his way to a nearby convenience store, and police were called. He was taken to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say Cote was found dead on the road when officers arrived.

Trending Stories

The homicide is the 20th killing in Winnipeg so far this year.

Police have not said what they believe led up to the shooting and have previously said it was too early to tell if it was random.

Detectives from the homicide unit are continuing to investigate, anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

Winnipeg police appeal for witness in stabbing homicide on city bus
Winnipeg police appeal for witness in stabbing homicide on city bus

 

Story continues below advertisement

 

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg crimeWinnipeg homicideDanielle Dawn CoteWas Danielle Dawn Cote murderedWho killed Danielle Dawn CoteWho shot Danielle Cote
Flyers
More weekly flyers