Winnipeg police identify city’s latest homicide victim as Danielle Dawn Cote

Winnipeg police have identified the woman shot and killed in the city’s latest homicide as Danielle Dawn Cote.

The 27-year-old from Winnipeg was walking in the 400 block of Flora Avenue with a man around 3:15 a.m. July 1 when police say the pair were both shot.

The man, who police say was critically injured, was able to make his way to a nearby convenience store, and police were called. He was taken to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police say Cote was found dead on the road when officers arrived.

The homicide is the 20th killing in Winnipeg so far this year.

Police have not said what they believe led up to the shooting and have previously said it was too early to tell if it was random.

Detectives from the homicide unit are continuing to investigate, anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

