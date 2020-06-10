Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg’s latest homicide victim dies after being shot, treated at hospital: police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 10, 2020 2:33 pm
Updated June 10, 2020 2:34 pm
Winnipeg police say the city's latest homicide victim died two days after being shot and treated in hospital.
Winnipeg police say the city's latest homicide victim died two days after being shot and treated in hospital. Shane Gibson/Global News

A man who died two days after being treated in hospital for a gunshot wound is the city’s latest homicide victim, say Winnipeg police.

In a media release Wednesday, police say Disdale White, 59, died Saturday.

READ MORE: Winnipeg records 17th homicide after stabbing on bus, say police

Police say White had been rushed to hospital in unstable condition Thursday around 11 p.m. after police found him suffering from a gunshot wound in a house in the 400 block of Agnes Street.

His condition was later upgraded to stable and police say he was released from hospital Saturday, but died after returning home and suffering from what they describe as a medical emergency.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said Wednesday they’re investigating White’s death as a homicide, but didn’t elaborate on the medical emergency or say whether or not investigators believe it is related to the shooting.

[protected-iframe id=”ee3d2abac6fa1e0ce478a15a89da468a-43869434-159779076″ info=”

Global News has reached out to Winnipeg police for more information.

White’s death is Winnipeg’s 18th homicide of 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg crimeWinnipeg Police ServiceWinnipeg homicideAgnes StreetDisdale Whitehow killed Disdale WhiteHow was Disdale White killedHow was Disdale White murderedWas Disdale White murderedwho murdered Disdale White
Flyers
More weekly flyers