Winnipeg’s latest homicide victim dies after being shot, treated at hospital: police

A man who died two days after being treated in hospital for a gunshot wound is the city’s latest homicide victim, say Winnipeg police.

In a media release Wednesday, police say Disdale White, 59, died Saturday.

Police say White had been rushed to hospital in unstable condition Thursday around 11 p.m. after police found him suffering from a gunshot wound in a house in the 400 block of Agnes Street.

His condition was later upgraded to stable and police say he was released from hospital Saturday, but died after returning home and suffering from what they describe as a medical emergency.

Police said Wednesday they’re investigating White’s death as a homicide, but didn’t elaborate on the medical emergency or say whether or not investigators believe it is related to the shooting.

Global News has reached out to Winnipeg police for more information.

White’s death is Winnipeg’s 18th homicide of 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.