Winnipeg records 17th homicide after assault on bus, say police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg police say someone has died after an assault on a bus Sunday.

Police will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. to give more information.

Police were called to a Winnipeg Transit bus on Balmoral Street and Ellice Avenue Sunday afternoon, they confirmed, but said they would have more details Monday.

The homicide is Winnipeg’s 17th of the year.

Police will also be releasing information on an indecent act arrest, and a stolen vehicle arrest.

More information to come.

Story continues below advertisement