Man arrested after ‘unprovoked’ hammer attacks sends 2 to hospital in Winnipeg

One man is in custody and two men were rushed to hospital with severe head injuries after what police called unprovoked hammer attacks.

Officials say on Saturday afternoon around 3:10 p.m., Winnipeg police were called to an assault downtown near the Millennium Library at Donald Street and Portage Avenue.

As officers made their way to the intersection, they came upon a second victim who had been attacked at the bus shack at Donald Street and Graham Avenue.

Police say both victims had been attacked by a suspect armed with a hammer.

The first victim was a man in his 50s.

He was located in the Millennium Library park suffering from severe head injuries and rushed to hospital in unstable condition.

The second victim, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital in critical condition with severe head injuries.

Both victims remain in hospital Sunday in stable condition.

According to police, the victims did not know the attacker and the assaults were unprovoked.

Around 5:10 p.m. officers found and arrested the suspect at Graham Avenue and Edmonton Street.

Eric Michael Robert Oksasikewiyin, 28, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possessing a weapon and mischief under $5,000.