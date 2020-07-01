Quebec coronavirus cases top 55,500 as hospitalizations continue to drop

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec, which leads the country when it comes to novel coronavirus infections and deaths, topped 55,500 cases as of Wednesday.

The province recorded an additional 66 COVID-19 cases from the previous day, for a total of 55,524 since the pandemic first bore down in March.

READ MORE: Quebec to make masks mandatory on public transit as of July 13

The health crisis has killed 5,527 Quebecers — representing more than half of Canada’s death toll. On Wednesday, 24 new fatalities were reported in the province.

The number of hospitalizations dropped by 13 from Tuesday for a total of 422. There are 33 patients in intensive care, a decrease of five from the previous day.

Montreal, the epicentre of the virus’s outbreak in Canada, remains the hardest-hit region by the pandemic. There are 27,327 cases and 3,392 deaths have been reported.

