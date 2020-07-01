Menu

Health

Quebec coronavirus cases top 55,500 as hospitalizations continue to drop

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted July 1, 2020 11:24 am
A woman wears a face mask and another does not as they wait in line outside a store on Sainte-Catherine street in Montreal, Sunday, May 31, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.
A woman wears a face mask and another does not as they wait in line outside a store on Sainte-Catherine street in Montreal, Sunday, May 31, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Quebec, which leads the country when it comes to novel coronavirus infections and deaths, topped 55,500 cases as of Wednesday.

The province recorded an additional 66 COVID-19 cases from the previous day, for a total of 55,524 since the pandemic first bore down in March.

READ MORE: Quebec to make masks mandatory on public transit as of July 13

The health crisis has killed 5,527 Quebecers — representing more than half of Canada’s death toll. On Wednesday, 24 new fatalities were reported in the province.

The number of hospitalizations dropped by 13 from Tuesday for a total of 422. There are 33 patients in intensive care, a decrease of five from the previous day.

Montreal, the epicentre of the virus’s outbreak in Canada, remains the hardest-hit region by the pandemic. There are 27,327 cases and 3,392 deaths have been reported.

