Legault to give COVID-19 update after top doctor suggests masks may be mandatory on public transit

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec Premier François Legault is expected to provide an update on novel coronavirus measures after the province’s director of public health hinted masks may soon be mandatory on public transit.

Dr. Horacio Arruda said during a briefing on Monday that the government and public health are “discussing it very intensively” and that an announcement could be made in the coming days.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The briefing on Tuesday morning in Montreal includes Legault, Arruda, newly appointed Health Minister Christian Dubé and Chantal Rouleau, junior minister for transport.

READ MORE: Montreal officials used emergency powers to pay for advice on what to say about coronavirus deaths

Public transit authorities in the Greater Montreal area — the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak in Canada — have been handing out masks to commuters.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec, the province hardest hit by the pandemic, has reported 55,390 cases to date. Since March, the health crisis has killed 5,485 people — accounting for more than half of Canada’s 8,566 deaths.

The government reinstated daily updates on new cases and deaths on Monday after facing backlash for favouring a weekly format.

— With files from the Canadian Press