Several Nova Scotia museums reopen for Canada Day

A number of Nova Scotia museums have reopened just in time for Canada Day.

However, it won’t be business as usual for visitors, with new safety measures in place to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

As of Wednesday, the following locations are now open:

The Museum of Natural History in Halifax

The Maritime Museum of the Atlantic in Halifax

Museum of Industry in Stellarton

Prescott House Museum in Port Williams, Kings County

Balmoral Grist Mill in Tatamagouche

Sutherland Steam Mill in Tatamagouche

Lawrence House Museum in Maitland, Hants County

Haliburton House Museum in Windsor

Uniacke Estate Museum in Mount Uniacke

Old Meeting House in Barrington, Shelburne County

Barrington Woolen Mill, in Barrington, Shelburne County

Dory Shop Museum in Shelburne

Ross Thomson House in Shelburne

“Our museums provide unique learning experiences, showcasing past events and ways of life that have shaped our communities and the world today,” said Leo Glavine, Minister of Communities, Culture and Heritage in a statement announcing the museums’ reopening last week.

“Safety is our number one priority and precautions have been put in place to ensure the safety of our staff and visitors.

“Although your next visit may look different, we are excited to welcome people back to our museums.” Tweet This

Visitors to each museum will be required to practice physical distancing and follow the site-specific guidelines.

Of particular interest to Nova Scotians will be the Egyptian Mummies and Eternal Life exhibit at the Museum of Natural History in Halifax.

5:36 Egyptian Mummies & Eternal Life Exhibit at the Halifax Museum of Natural History Egyptian Mummies & Eternal Life Exhibit at the Halifax Museum of Natural History

It features more than 100 artifacts, including mummies and painted sarcophagi.

The exhibit made its North American debut at the museum in February and its stay has been extended to Nov. 8.

The province says that many other museum sites across Nova Scotia will open later in July.