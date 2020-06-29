Halifax to participate in national virtual Canada Day celebration

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa is hosting a national virtual celebration to commemorate 153 years since the founding of Canada.

Canadian Heritage chose cities from coast to coast to participate in the broadcast — including Halifax.

“We’re pleased that we were selected and are excited to showcase our people and our culture on a national platform,” Maggie-Jane Spray, a spokesperson for the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM), said in an email.

On July 1, Halifax will be hosting celebrations, contests, musical performances and family activities with health and safety regulations in place, according to an HRM press release.

As a part of the celebration, Haligonians are also invited to nominate a “Halifax hero” — someone who has made an effort to help others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nominees can be essential service workers, caring neighbours, health-care workers or any “community-minded residents who have made a difference,” according to the release.

The stories of chosen nominees will be featured in the live broadcast, and they may also be eligible to win a staycation package sponsored by Scotiabank.

Performances for Halifax and Dartmouth will begin at 7 p.m. on July 1 on the HRM’s YouTube page.

They will include local artists Joel Plaskett, Reeny Smith, Jah’Mila, Mo Kenney, Owen O Sound Lee, Ben Caplan and Classified.

The celebrations will also be broadcast on television, according to the release.

People are invited to share photos and videos of how they’re celebrating Canada Day for the broadcast.