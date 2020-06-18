Bursting the bubble: Gatherings of up to 50 now allowed in Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia government has announced changes to gathering limits in the province.

Nova Scotians can now gather in groups of up to 10 without physical distancing. They can also gather in groups of 50 with physical distancing.

“Effective today, household bubbles are down and gathering limits are up,” Premier Stephen McNeil said in a statement Thursday.

For the groups of 10, the province says people in the group are not required to be exclusive but they are “strongly encouraged to maintain a consistent group.”

Groups of up to 50 must physical distance of two metres or six feet.

The larger gathering limit of 50 applies to social events, faith gatherings, sports and physical activity, weddings and funerals, and arts and culture events like theatre performances, dance recitals, festivals and concerts.

The province says businesses that are too small to ensure physical distancing can have no more than 10 people on their premises at a time.

“We’re providing a new option for close social interaction because it’s important for our well-being, but everybody needs to make decisions that take into consideration the risks, their own circumstances, and how they help keep everyone safe,” said Dr. Robert Strang in a statement.

“It’s important that we all continue physical distancing as much as possible, good hand hygiene, cough etiquette, staying home if you’re sick and making informed decisions about the groups and activities we choose to join.”

Also effective Thursday, playgrounds can start reopening. Municipalities and other owners of playgrounds will need time to prepare them for reopening so Nova Scotians should not expect them to be open immediately.

0 new cases Thursday

For the ninth day in a row, Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19. The last new case was reported on June 9.

There are currently two active cases in the province, 1,061 total cases and 997 resolved.

Sixty-two Nova Scotians have died from illnesses connected to the virus.

There are currently two patients in hospital, one of which in an intensive care unit.

