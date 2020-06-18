Nova Scotia reports no new coronavirus cases Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus as of Thursday, with only two active cases remaining.

According to the province, the last new case was identified on June 9.

The province also noted in a statement that there are no licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

To date, Nova Scotia has had 50,240 negative test results, 1,061 positive cases, 62 deaths and two active cases.

Those diagnosed with COVID-19 in the province range in age from under 10 to over 90. Two individuals are currently in hospital, with one patient in intensive care.

A total of 997 cases are now resolved, the province said.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 580 Nova Scotia tests on Wednesday and is operating 24 hours.